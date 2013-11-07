CEA Launches Optimized Website, Mobile App 2014 CES

ARLINGTON, VA.— The 2014 International CES website and enhanced mobile app are now available. The site and app designs have been refreshed to enhance the user experience through improved ease of use across various types of devices and the addition of new customized content.



The new CESweb.org is optimized for mobile users, and the website design has also been refreshed with a new look and feel for intuitive navigation.



Attendees will be able to download the CES app for free and use its features with or without an Internet connection.



In addition to event scheduling, onsite navigation, news alerts, travel arrangements and market research, attendees will now find be able to further customize content for their specific needs. Premium features, such as topic-specific walking tours will give attendees the option to pay a fee for the experience, which would focus on their specific areas of interest.



The 2014 CES will feature more than 3,200 exhibitors at the event, which will run Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas.