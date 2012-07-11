CDN rolls out tool to help owners monetize second-screen content

Broadcasters and other content owners are looking for ways to monetize their content by exploiting second-screen opportunities.

But doing so raises a number of questions, such as how best to prepare content that will be streamed for insertion of commercials and how to take advantage of new opportunities created by the availability of geo-location data and other bits of viewer information.

StreamGuys, a content delivery network and streaming media services provider, announced last month that it had integrated digital ad technology from AdsWizz to allow its clients to begin earning new revenues by inserting commercials into their streaming media content.

In this podcast interview, Andy Jones, a sales engineer with StreamGuys, discusses the new service offering and what content owners must do to take advantage of it.