CBS Signs with Rentrak for Ad Tracking

PORTLAND, ORE– The CBS network, and CBS Sports Network have signed up with Rentrak, a developer of multiscreen measurement tools to use its Advanced Demographics platform. The network will use Rentrak’s complete TV ratings measurement insights and have full access to its automotive reporting, which includes hourly ratings delivered against more than 230 networks and automobile make/model purchase behaviors.

“As more advertisers move beyond age/sex demographics for their media buying, there’s been a shift to combine viewing data with product-purchase data to create comprehensive evaluation tools,” said David F. Poltrack, Chief Research Officer, CBS Corporation. “Rentrak’s analytical solutions provide a single-source framework that will lead to more effective use of the television medium and, more importantly, to the documentation of that effectiveness. Working with Rentrak, our goal is to advance this transition to a new era in television advertising execution.”

“We are excited to add CBS to our expanding client list of networks, agencies and stations and are confident that our Advanced Demographic currency, will make a significant impact on their revenue,” said Rentrak Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman Bill Livek.