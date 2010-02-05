CBS News reduces workforce

CBS News has laid off dozens of employees, reassigned some and demoted others as it digests fresh budget cuts, The New York Times reported online Wednesday.

Quoting an anonymous source, the paper reported the layoffs impacted shows like “The Early Show,” “60 Minutes” as well as newsgathering bureaus. The most recent cutbacks are not as severe as some reports, which placed the figure at about 100 positions, the report said. The CBS news division employs about 1400 people.

Reports on the Internet this week raised the possibility that “CBS Evening News” anchor Katie Couric would be asked to take a cut in her multimillion-dollar salary. The Drudge Report posted a story Feb. 3 quoting an anonymous CBS producer as questioning the sanity of paying Couric roughly $15 million when the same money could pay 200 reporters $75,000 a year. However, other reports later in the day quoted CBS News and Sports President Sean McManus as saying there are no plans to renegotiate Couric’s salary.

ABC News also is planning to lay off workers as part of an impending workforce reduction, The New York Times story reported.