CBS Chooses Calrec for Television City



CBS Television City recently updated their audio hardware with Apollo consoles from Calrec.



The Apollo features Bluefin2 audio processing, an 8192x8192 integrated router, 1020 channels of processing, redundant power supplies and independently operable surface tiles. It can send up to 512 audio signals from the consoles to the stage and back.



The CBS Television City studios have produced numerous top-rated, live entertainment shows including “Dancing with the Stars,” “American Idol” and the special “A Tribute to Heroes.”



"These two studios, almost mirror images of one another, serve some of our most important entertainment clients who have very high expectations about the way the studios will be equipped," said Jim Ripple, CBS director of technical operations.



