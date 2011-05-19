CBS’ ‘Blue Bloods’ Use Angenieux Optimo Lenses



Producers of the CBS television series “Blue Bloods” are using Angenieux Optimo zoom lenses, including the Optimo 15-40, 28-76, 17-80 and 24-290mm zoom lenses. The lenses, along with Red One MX digital cameras, are being supplied by Offhollywood, a digital cinema solutions company for the production.



“Angenieux zoom lenses are the de facto standard for reliable, rugged quality glass,” said J. Eric Camp, Digital Imaging Technician, Offhollywood. “They are well built and capable of handling the rigors of on-set production with quality that is comparable to or exceeding most prime lenses.”



Camp, assigned to the production as the on-site specialist for the package, points out that episodical shooting is different from shooting a feature film. Each episode is contained and only eight days are scheduled to create 45 minutes of content.



“With such a tight schedule, every second counts,” adds Mr. Camp. “The Optimo 24-290mm lens has quickly become our standard set-up because it allows us to work at the breakneck speed required without sacrificing quality.”



The Angenieux Optimo lenses were field tested prior to the start of production and evaluated against comparable primes. Currently, 95 percent of the show is lensed through Angenieux glass.



