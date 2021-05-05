Calrec Launches Calrec Brio, Dolby Atmos Training Module

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K.—Calrec is launching a free educational training module for mixing live broadcasts in Dolby Atmos using the Calrec Brio console. The training modules are designed to explain how to create and monitor immersive mixes with a variety of inputs on the Brio console.

“Mixing in Dolby Atmos enables the ability to place an audio source freely within a three-dimensional environment; not only within a 5.1 or 7.1 bed, but also overhead,” said Henry Goodman, Calrec’s director of Product Development. “Many larger consoles have features which make this easy, but assistive features on smaller desks can also help reduce the workload when it comes to NGA mixing for live broadcasts.”

Goodman also noted that there are no retakes with live TV, so mix engineers need to have the ability to get it right the first time.

“The broadcast landscape has changed rapidly over the last few years with the rise of live events delivered in Dolby Atmos, which is why online training courses are more important than ever,” said Mike Babbitt, director of Solutions Engineering at Dolby Laboratories. “It has been great to work with Calrec on this effort, which will provide additional tools and resources that the next generation of broadcast mixers will need to meet this growing demand from service providers.”