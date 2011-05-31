BYU TV Deploys EVS Gear for New Studio, Truck



Brigham Young University has deployed EVS production technology in its new Broadcast Center and HD mobile production truck.





BYU installed two six-channel XT2+ servers along with an XF2 and an IPDirector server control software in its new “Big Blue” HD mobile production truck. In its new 100,000 square foot media production Broadcast Center, it deployed a variety of EVS gear, including two XT2+ servers, two XS servers, two IPDirectors and XTAccess file transfer software to enable tapeless production among truck, studio and post facilities.



With the new BYU Broadcast building, all broadcast facilities are under one roof and BYU TV can now broadcast in full HD worldwide, the university said. “Big Blue” produces local events from BYU sports competitions to musical performances to seminars and festivals. Clips are created on XT2+ and XS servers in the studio and truck. The clips are managed by IPDirector users and sent to Apple FCP for editing, using XTAccess for transfer. Content from events such as camera isos and edited highlights are preserved on XF2 drives and the studio’s Isilon NAS for archive. “Big Blue” can connect to the studio system via GigE.



“Thanks for EVS technology, BYU’s studio can create its own content and send edited packages to the truck for playback,” said EVS Americas GM Frederic Garroy. A “highly efficient workflow” involving a network of IPDirectors, XTAccess servers and an EVS database server “is desired and utilized in many of today’s professional remote productions,” Garroy continued. “Integrating the power of the studio with the remote truck allows operators to use the full horsepower of edit and storage systems inside the BYU Broadcast Center.



BYU TV, BYU TV International and its call letter station KBYU, claim 60 million households worldwide.



