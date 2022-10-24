Byron Allen's The Grio Television Network Adds a Two Hour News Block

LOS ANGELES—Allen Media Group's African American-focused news, lifestyle, sports and entertainment platform The Grio has announced that it is launching a two hour news block on October 24.

“The Grio With Eboni K. Williams” and “The Grio With Marc Lamont Hill” will feature news and information in the U.S. and around the world. Reaching over 50 million television households, plus 250 million device users, these two news programs will also be available on demand via the TheGrio Streaming App.

Eboni K. Williams is an American lawyer, author and television host. She currently hosts and is executive producer of the Warner Music Group podcast.

Marc Lamont Hill is an award-winning journalist, author, scholar, commentator, and television host.

"Eboni K. Williams and Marc Lamont Hill are extremely talented, very smart, and will bring much-needed new voices to the global conversation," said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "The Grio News has a strong and trusted relationship with the Black community. Allen Media Group is committed to investing heavily in The Grio, working with the best talent, and increasing our worldwide distribution as we continue to deliver excellence."

"I am thrilled to join The Grio and lead a show that centers Black culture and directly speaks to what our people need to know relating to the American legal system," said host Eboni K. Williams. "We know the system is rigged, but each night I'll give the people what they need to know in order to successfully navigate it and relentlessly pursue justice."

"This is an exciting time to be launching these bold new shows," said Marc Lamont Hill. "Given the current social, political, and economic climate, we have an opportunity to provide programming that informs, inspires, and empowers our community. Our goal is not to play nice, but to tell the truth from our perspective."