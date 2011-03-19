Burst builds new HD video replay system, control room at Rangers Ballpark

Denver-based systems integrator Burst has been contracted by Sony Electronics’ Systems Solutions group to build and commission the HD digital video replay system and replay control room at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington, TX. The new build will cost about $2.5 million, with work beginning in January and completion slated prior to the team’s first home game on April 1, 2011. Burst designed and built the video replay systems for both the Dallas Cowboys Stadium and the American Airlines Center, both in Texas.

The digital HD video replay system Burst is installing at the Rangers Ballpark is a 42ft by 120ft Daktronics large-screen LED display in the home run porch behind right field. Three strategically-placed main cameras and two POV cameras will capture game-day action; two wireless “fan cams” will capture live images of people in the stands and around the venue.

The replay control room will double as a general control room to accommodate the team’s varied production needs, including games and game-day live production as well as prerecorded special features on players, events and history that may be used during the game. Two nonlinear editing stations in the control room provide offline editing.

At the heart of the control system are a Sony MVS-8000X 3-D-capable switcher and cameras. Other products driving the system are EVS slow-motion replay equipment, Evertz core and routing equipment, four Chyron LEX3 graphics systems, a Click Effects CrossFire system for instant access to video and audio clips, two Ross Video servers, Riedel and Clear-Com intercom equipment, and TBC Consoles technical furniture.