BSI UHD Cameras Provide Overhead Coverage of Royal Wedding

WATFORD, UK—Live broadcast specialist BSI deployed its UHD RF cameras to cover the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in particular the overhead camera which captured the aerial views of the Windsor Long Walk and cameras by the Victoria Barracks and roadside.

Image 1 of 3 BSI provided three BSI UHD Real Freedom RF Camera systems with integrated UHF camera control. Image 2 of 3 One of BSI’s Real Freedom systems was mounted overhead on a 44 meter crane, and was used to get the iconic wide views of the Windsor Long Walk Image 3 of 3 The setup included data transmitters at every receive point to enable camera control and remote control of the link path

The Royal Wedding was shot in full 4K UHD, with a huge media presence of around 8,000 members of the media and 100 cameras were in Windsor on the day of the event. The overhead feeds were picked up by a variety of worldwide broadcasters, including Sky News.

BSI provided three BSI UHD Real Freedom RF Camera systems with integrated UHF camera control. The setup included data transmitters at every receive point to enable camera control and remote control of the link path, so that the RF transmission could be adjusted as the conditions changed.

One of BSI’s Real Freedom systems was mounted overhead on a 44 meter crane, and was used to get the iconic wide views of the Windsor Long Walk as the procession made its way to Windsor Castle, while the other two Real Freedom camera systems were used on a tripod and on a Jimmy Jib.

“The sheer amount of ENG and RF equipment in the area, with crowds of onlookers and security created some challenges,” said Tony Valentino, managing director for BSI UK. “Once the cameras were in position, we had limited access to adjust them, so our ability to control the link path remotely was invaluable. Thanks to our R&D teams, the BSI Real Freedom proved itself once again and performed faultlessly.”

“We were completely happy with BSI’s Real Freedom systems,” said Tony Cahalane, who worked closely to Steve Williams, the Sky Engineering Manager. “There was no interruption or break up from them—everything went perfectly to plan, and the ability to manipulate settings on the transmitter remotely was imperative to the success of what was an iconic shot from this prestigious event!”

Broadcast Sports International, BSI, is a leading provider of wireless cameras, and other special cameras such as roof-mounted cameras, goal cameras, ref-cams, and wireless microphones originally designed for sports broadcast.