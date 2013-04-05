BSI introduces three new cameras for the NASCAR 2013 season

HANOVER, MD.—The 2013 NASCAR season kicked off to much fanfare with the debut of three new camera systems from Broadcast Sports Inc. The company worked closely with NASCAR and the teams to seamlessly integrate a gyro camera, a new bumper camera and new in-car mini point-of-view camera into the sport’s new Gen-6 car body.



BSI’s new gyro camera is mounted inside the car behind the driver and automatically adjusts to stay level with the horizon using a built-in micro-electro-mechanical gyroscope. The effect provides the viewer with a perspective of how steeply banked the turns of some of the NASCAR tracks can be, like those at Daytona and Talladega. Although the camera is designed to stay level automatically, it can also be controlled remotely for quality control or other applications.



In order to better see the drivers from the rear bumper camera, BSI worked with NASCAR and the car manufacturers to relocate the camera higher on the car while at the same time avoiding sponsor and manufacturer logos. The bumper camera’s panning capability allows the operator to follow the action as it happens around the car. The camera also features a crisp new lens and full control of all aspects of the image quality including iris, red/blue gain, shutter speed, saturation and master pedestal.



The new mini POV camera is mounted inside the car and trained on the driver throughout the race. Like the gyro camera and bumper camera, the mini POV is built on an HD camera core, capable of 1080i or 720p resolutions at 30, 50, 59.94, or 60 fps. All of BSI’s on-board cameras are designed to withstand the harsh conditions present in NASCAR races, from extreme vibration to the occasional crash.



