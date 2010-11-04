‘Brother, can you spare a high-tech device?’

The FCC, which is setting up an on-site technology lab at its Washington, D.C., headquarters, said last week it would accept donations for the new center.

Called the FCC Technology Experience Center, the lab will give commission employees and invited guests the opportunity to experience first hand the latest communications devices.

“The goal of FCC TEC is to promote better employee understanding of the current state of technology in the industries in which the Commission oversees,” said Steven VanRoekel, the FCC’s managing director.

Manufacturers and vendors interested in donating devices to the center should contact the Ronald Cunningham, director of the new center: Ronald.Cunningham@fcc.gov.