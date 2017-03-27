Broadpeak OTT Multiscreen Delivery in Use at NOWO

RENNES, FRANCE—Portuguese telecommunications operator NOWO is making an OTT push with the addition of Broadpeak’s OTT multiscreen delivery technology. Using Broadpeak’s BkS350 origin packer, BkS400 video cache servers and BkM100 CDN manager, NOWO is able to deliver live, VoD and catch-up TV services for its subscribers on any screen.

With the BkS350 origin packers, NOWO can improve its multiscreen video delivery over managed or open internet networks through on-the-fly packaging, on-the-fly encryption and unique cache management capabilities. The origin packagers process and store content only once, allowing NOWO to deliver video to smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes and games consoles.

Both the BkS350 origin packer and BkS400 servers support Apple HLS, Microsoft Smooth Streaming, Adobe HDS and MPEG-DASH. The servers can also use HTTP adaptive bit rate technology to provide the best possible video quality.

The BkM100 CDN manager helps NOWO manage load balancing and failover tasks for clients. The system continuously monitors the popularity of content based on subscriber usage patterns to deliver VoD content.

Broadpeak is a provider of CDN technologies and live and VoD servers.