Broadcasters Want to Keep Service Going During Pandemic, Says NAB’s Smith

WASHINGTON—According to NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith, broadcasters will do what they can to ensure that there are no service interruptions during the coronavirus pandemic, but he acknowledges that it takes two to tango.

Speaking on C-SPAN’s “Communicators” show, Smith said that his membership knows, and he has expressed during this time, the importance of broadcasters to share critical information and to not have service interruptions right now. “[H]opefully our friends on the cable and satellite side will also stand down until we get this behind us and avoid service interruption if at all possible,” Smith said. “That is our history and I have no reason to believe that won’t continue.”