Broadcasters Rely on Vizrt Solutions for Election Night Coverage

BERGEN, Norway—More than 100 news stations representing some 90% of the world’s major broadcasters relied on Vizrt software in their newsrooms for election graphics, the company said this week.

“The goal of election night is to draw in viewers by taking vast amounts of data and making it both quickly understandable and engaging in real time,” said Petter Ole Jakobsen, co-founder of Vizrt. “It is how our brilliant customers engage their audiences and present on the fly that matters most. In essence, it is how they use Vizrt tools to tell the story as it unfolds that sets them apart from the rest.”

Nearly every national U.S. broadcaster and more than 100 worldwide, including CNN, NBC, Fox, BBC, Al Jazeera, TV 2 Norway, NHK, Al Arabiya and Mediacorp, used Vizrt solutions on election night. Vizrt and Sky Creative Agency worked together on Sky News coverage of the U.S. elections, the company said.

Vizrt technologies deployed for election coverage included:

Viz Engine —a render engine for live media, providing real-time performance, low-latency media flows, effects for photorealism and new compositing features.

Viz Trio —character generator (CG) for live televised events.

Viz Multiplay —providing control over graphics, clips, live feeds and still images with transitions on every studio display through a single interface.

Viz Mosart —control room automation that simplifies operation and advanced device control.

Viz Pilot —a cross-platform, template-based system for journalists to create, manage and deliver high volumes of top-quality graphics, video, stills and map content on-air and online.

Viz World —branded 3D maps used by journalists to build maps from their newsroom system.

Viz One —a centralized and scalable platform to ingest, manage, edit and deliver content.

Viz Virtual Studio —live virtual sets and augmented reality.

—live virtual sets and augmented reality. Viz Arc—an augmented reality control system, which allows users to drive AR graphics and virtual sets from a single interface.