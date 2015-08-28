$40,000 Raised by Broadcasters to Support Journalists Slain in Roanoke

WASHINGTON – Broadcast trade organizations joined forces to launch the “Alison & Adam Memorial Fund” to support families of the victims of the Roanoke TV shooting.



The National Association of Broadcasters, the Radio Television Digital News Association and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced that they will contribute to and accept donations from broadcasters on behalf of Alison Parker and Adam Ward. Commitments of $40,000 have already been offered by broadcaster interests, according to NAB.



Parker and Ward were tragically killed by a former employee in a Wednesday shooting on WDBJ-TV, Roanoke, a CBS affiliate owned by Schurz Communications.



A portion of the contributions will be distributed to family members of Parker and Ward by the NAB. An additional contribution will go to Vicki Gardner, executive director of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, who was injured in the incident.



Any remaining funds will be directed to the Committee to Protect Journalists, a New York-based organization dedicated to press freedom and protecting the rights of reporters to work without fear of reprisal. NAB previously donated $10,000 to CPJ following the murders of James Foley and Steven Sotloff, American journalists abducted and murdered while covering the Syrian Civil War.



“Our hearts are heavy with grief over this horrifying act of violence against two individuals with a zest for life and a love of broadcasting,” said NAB President Gordon Smith. “We encourage our member companies to join with NAB in supporting the families of these two young journalists, who were taken way too soon.”



“This unspeakable tragedy has shocked every member of the journalism community,” said Mike Cavender, executive director of the Radio Television Digital News Association. “We hope donations provided through this fund demonstrate a small measure of our support for the families of Alison Parker and Adam Ward.”



“This senseless and tragic loss has touched a cord throughout the television industry,” said Bob Mauro, president of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. “Our hearts and prayers are with Alison’s and Adam’s families. We encourage our members to support this effort and hope these donations help them in their time of need.”



Contributions to the Alison & Adam Memorial Fund can be made by sending checks made out to:



NAB Alison and Adam Memorial Fund

C/O NAB

1771 N Street, N.W.

Washington, DC 20036



NAB is also developing an easy online method of contributing to the Alison & Adam Memorial Fund which will be available on NAB’s Website in the very near future.



