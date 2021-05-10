Broadcasters Foundation Asks for Help to Supplement Cancelled Fundraisers

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America is seeking donations that will help offset what it says was a major loss of funds from 2020 fundraising events having to be cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

BFA is a charity organization that provides financial aid to broadcasters and their families in the event of debilitating illness, accident or catastrophe. Over the past 20 years, BFA has distributed more than $13 million to broadcasters in need.

In 2020, BFA saw its Celebrity Golf Tournament, the Golden Mike Award and the Philip J. Lombardo Charity Golf Tournament cancelled as a result of the pandemic.

“In its more than 70 years of existence, the Broadcasters Foundation has provided financial assistance to every broadcaster who qualified, and we want to continue that track record,” said Scott Herman, chairman of the BFA. “These men and women are our colleagues, and unthinkable tragedy has left them unable to work. We cannot turn our backs on them.”