Broadcasters Expect Complete IP Transition by 2025

OSLO, NORWAY—Broadcasters move to IP for live production could become the standard in the next 10 years, according to a report by Futuresource Consulting on behalf of Nevion. The transition to IP is already well underway, with VPs of technology and chief engineers from around the world believing that it will only pick up pace from here.

Out of those surveyed for the study, 41 percent had already begun the transition to using IP for live production. Live events that currently use IP include large set piece events like the Olympics and World Cup, where 100 percent of the identified workflows had started the transition. For other live broadcasts, about 63 percent of regular large events, like football matches, are using IP, and 33 percent of live studio broadcast programs.

Only 7 percent of respondents said they had no plans to transition to IP in live production. Most of those who responded this way cover regular large events and regular daily events.

According to the report, 50 percent of respondents anticipate making the move to IP for live production by 2020, with huge set piece events being the driving factor.

“We still may be in the early days of the transition to IP across the whole production, but the trend is gathering pace,” said Geir Bryn-Jensen, CEO of Nevion. “So while they’re not replacing their SDI infrastructure wholesale in their facilities, the change is happening and the foundations for a migration to IP are being laid now.”

