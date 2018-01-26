Broadcasters Donate $32M in PSAs on Opioid Crisis

WASHINGTON—Broadcasters have been trying to do their part in helping battle the ongoing opioid crisis in the U.S., with NAB announcing that more than $32 million in air-time has been donated by TV and radio stations and broadcast networks for public service announcements on raising awareness and prevention on opioid abuse. This is part of a campaign launched by NAB and the Partnership for Drug-Free Kids.

The PSAs included Partnership-produced messages directing viewers and listeners to life-saving information as well as PSAs produced in conjunction with NAB’s bi-annual Congressional PSA Campaign. From September 2016—when the initiative was launched by a bi-partisan group of senators and members of the House—through December 2017, there have been 253,783 TV and radio airings of the PSAs.

Additional efforts by broadcasters to support raising opioid abuse awareness have included long-form programming and special news reports, including Arizona stations airing a 30-minute commercial-free investigative report, “Hooked Rx: From Prescription to Addiction.” Broadcasters have also helped organize town halls and provide information online.

“We appreciate broadcasters’ generous support of this important initiative and encourage stations to continue to access the online toolkit at NAB.org/addiction for facts and statistics related to the epidemic, as well as programming and community outreach ideas,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith.