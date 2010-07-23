Broadcast Facilities announces name change

Consolidating its Andrita Media Center, in Los Angeles, and Crawford Communications, in Atlanta, under a single identity, Broadcast Facilities will now do business under the name Encompass Digital Media.

Between its two well-known facilities, the company provides broadcast services, bandwidth management and Web hosting to more than 180 TV networks and local stations, sports leagues and general entertainment cable channels. Each location is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and offers such services as network origination, centralcasting, disaster recovery, satellite and fiber transmission (full-time and occasional use), satellite uplink trucks, digital media encoding services and production studios.

