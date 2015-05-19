Bridge Technologies Supports Thailand’s TV5 Digital Services

OSLO, NORWAY – As Thailand moves forward with its digital transition, Royal Thai Army Radio and Television, who produces Thailand broadcasting services TV5 and TV7, has selected Bridge Technologies systems to achieve and maintain its new digital services, which include two of the country’s digital terrestrial multiplexes, serving more than 14 million viewers in 39 regions.

Thailand's TV5

Bridge Technologies’ monitoring probes provide detailed real-time analysis and monitoring of the multiplexes transmitted from TV5’s headquarters Sanampao, Bangkok, over third-party contribution links.

“Because our multiplexes are carried over commercial links that we don’t directly control, we need enforceable SLAs, “ said Colonel Yosapon Meeprom, director of TV5’s technical and broadcasting department. “For these we use technical metrics that the Bridgetech system precisely measures in real-time.”

