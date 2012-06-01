Brazilian TV network selects Grass Valley for London coverage

Brazilian television network TV Record will deploy a complete HD production system from Grass Valley on-site in London for live and delayed coverage of the country's athletes competing at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

The broadcaster will leverage Grass Valley's digital file-based technologies and engineering expertise for all of its audio and video clip storage, editing and playout operations.

TV Record will set up a fully networked SAN based on Grass Valley K2 Summit media servers to facilitate a collaborative editing environment. The workflow will feature numerous seats of Grass Valley's Aurora Digital News Production (DNP) platform for fast-paced news editing and EDIUS craft editing systems.

Production staff will share clips stored on K2 Summit servers for production and playout during coverage of the events this summer in London.