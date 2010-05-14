Boston Red Sox get animated with Chyron graphics

Boston's Fenway Park has installed Chyron (http://www.chyron.com/)'s HyperX3 graphics system and Lyric PRO 7 design and render engine to generate graphics for the historic venue's centerfield electronic scoreboard. The graphics system was installed to entertain fans at the ballpark and stimulate the creativity of the professionals who operate the video scoreboard system. It also allows the crew to generate in-game stats quickly and display them.