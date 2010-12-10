Boise State University shoots with Panasonic solid-state recording gear

Boise State University’s Broncos football team has begun shooting HD game-day video for live board display and Web streaming with four Panasonic AG-HPX370 P2 HD shoulder-mount camcorders.

Fiberpipe, of Boise, ID, the BSU Athletic Department’s longtime digital media partner, did the purchase and integration of the HPX370s, along with two AG-HPG20 P2 Portable recorders and an AJ-HPM200 P2 Mobile recorder/player.

The HPX370s have been used to shoot gridiron action since the Broncos’ first home game this season; the P2 HD shoulder-mount cameras are also being used to capture varsity soccer and are slated to be used this winter for men’s and women’s basketball.

The football coaching staff has integrated an AG-HPX300 (predecessor to the HPX370) P2 HD camcorder into its video analysis activities. Previously, game-day video had been shot with mini-DV camcorders.

All four HPX370s are deployed at each home football game, two shooting low-angle, side line shots; one shooting main action up high from a basket on the 50-yard line; and one used as a roaming promo cam to capture crowd shots. The team travels with one or two HPX370s to shoot low-angle highlights at away games.