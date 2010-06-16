Blu-ray Revenue Share gets a Bump Up



Blu-ray's share of the overall video-disc revenue pie shot up to 16 percent in early June, no doubt helped by four major entries — including "Alice in Wonderland" and "Avatar."



Since Blu-ray title sales are still relatively low compared to standard DVD, the addition of only one or two new Blu-ray movies can make a big difference.



For the weekend ending June 6, Blu-ray revenue was just over $31.7 million — which was up nearly double in Blu-ray sales for the same week a year ago, according to Home Media Research. Standard DVD's remaining 84 percent of shared video-disc revenue totaled more than $168 million, a dip of nearly 6 percent over early June 2009,



Overall Blu-ray/DVD disc sales were just under $200 million for the week, a climb of about 14 percent over a year ago.



