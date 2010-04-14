Blu-ray Movie Buyers clue into 'Sherlock'
"Sherlock Holmes" led the field in the Top 10 Blu-ray movie sales for the first week of April, at the same time the Warner Brothers release was held back 30 days as a rental by Netflix, Redbox, and other content distributors.
Warner's agreement to impose 30-day delays on rentals pertains to all its title releases, including "The Blind Side" (ranking third in the week's Top 10).
The Blu-ray release of the first two "Toy Story" animated films remained in the top 5, as Disney Studios readies the third installment for a late-spring release.
The Top 10 Blu-ray title sales for the week ending April 4, according to Nielsen VideoScan:
- "Sherlock Holmes" (Warner Bro.)
- "Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel" (20th Century Fox)
- "The Blind Side" (Warner)
- "Toy Story" (Disney Studios)
- "Toy Story 2" (Disney Studios)
- "New Moon" (Summit)
- "The Princess and the Frog" (Disney Studios)
- "2012" (Sony Pictures)
- "Pandoru" (Anchor Bay)
- "The Hurt Locker" (Summit)
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox