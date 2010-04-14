Blu-ray Movie Buyers clue into 'Sherlock'



"Sherlock Holmes" led the field in the Top 10 Blu-ray movie sales for the first week of April, at the same time the Warner Brothers release was held back 30 days as a rental by Netflix, Redbox, and other content distributors.



Warner's agreement to impose 30-day delays on rentals pertains to all its title releases, including "The Blind Side" (ranking third in the week's Top 10).



The Blu-ray release of the first two "Toy Story" animated films remained in the top 5, as Disney Studios readies the third installment for a late-spring release.



The Top 10 Blu-ray title sales for the week ending April 4, according to Nielsen VideoScan:



"Sherlock Holmes" (Warner Bro.) "Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel" (20th Century Fox) "The Blind Side" (Warner) "Toy Story" (Disney Studios) "Toy Story 2" (Disney Studios) "New Moon" (Summit) "The Princess and the Frog" (Disney Studios) "2012" (Sony Pictures) "Pandoru" (Anchor Bay) "The Hurt Locker" (Summit)