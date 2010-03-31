Blu-ray Content grows to 13 Percent Share



The accordion-like fluctuation of Blu-ray's share of the overall video-disc revenue pie for movies and TV series returned to more familiar territory in the low-teens (13 percent) after dipping to 10 percent a week earlier.



Despite the growth of Blu-ray player sales (and marketing) in the past year, the 1080p disc format has not seen steady increases in revenue growth when compared with the still-heavily dominant standard DVD sales.



While Blu-ray titles sales for the week ending March 21 grew nearly 70 percent over a year ago, its American revenue tally was under $32 million. DVD's 87 percent share prompted nearly $222 million in title sales, according to Home Media Research. Nevertheless, that represented a decline of DVD sales for the same week a year ago of 6.4 percent, and a slight overall decline in sales of both disc formats' titles of juts under one percent from a year ago.



