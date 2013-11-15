BlackArrow and Ericsson Enable TV Anywhere Monetization

SAN JOSE, CALIF. and PLANO, TEXAS— BlackArrow and Ericsson are partnering to bring advanced advertising capabilities to Ericsson’s solutions for TV Anywhere.



Together, the companies are enabling operators to benefit from an evolved end-to-end multiscreen advertising capability developed to deliver linear, on-demand, interactive and second-screen advertising, in a targeted and personalized manner for connected devices.



“Through our partnership with BlackArrow, we are empowering TV service providers to not only provide personalized TV experiences on any screen, but also enabling them to monetize these new experiences,” said Ove Anebygd, vice president and head of solution area media at Ericsson. “The advanced advertising capabilities that we can now offer with BlackArrow will enable our customers to expand their TV service and business innovation, opening-up new multiscreen advertising opportunities and delivering a better experience for TV consumers.”



Ericsson and BlackArrow have already worked together to enable a North American Tier 1 Pay TV service provider to deploy dynamic ad insertion capabilities for VOD. The companies are collaborating on additional opportunities to help Pay TV service providers jump-start new TV Anywhere services to meet long-term converged video architecture and audience data goals. By integrating the delivery and monetization capabilities of each company’s products, service providers can grow new revenue streams by leveraging dynamic ad insertion and addressable advertising for video delivered to new platforms and devices.