Big-Boxers offer 'Super' Price Cuts on HD Wares
Retailers typically use a major televised event such as the upcoming Super Bowl (the biggest one of them all for the U.S.) to help push HD products out the door — but in the next few weeks they'll have a triple whammy going for them: the Super Bowl this Sunday (Feb. 7); Winter Olympics (starting Feb. 12); and the Academy Awards (March 7).
Prior to this weekend's Super Bowl, at least two big-box chains are lowering price points on their HD items.
Target is offering a Vizio 55-inch 1080p 120Hz LCD unit for $1,300 ($200 off its regular price a week ago); and a Philips 47-inch 1080p 120Hz LCD for $848.
Walmart also is pricing a Vizio 55-inch 1080p 120 Hz LCD for $1,300; a Vizio 47-inch 1080p LCD for $900 (about $100 off its own former sale price); a Sony 46-in 1080p LCD for $778; and a Sony 40-inch 1080p LCD for $668. (Walmart's prices end after Feb. 6.)
Costco, Sam's Club, Best Buy and Sear's are also expected to offer deep discounts on HD screens, as well.
