BFA Providing Emergency Aid to Broadcasters Affected by Harvey

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America is offering a helping hand to broadcasters that have been hit by Hurricane Harvey. Broadcasters looking for relief can apply for an emergency grant of $1,000 on BFA’s website.

The BFA’s emergency relief program distributes one-time grants of $1,000 to broadcast stations after events like hurricanes, tornadoes, fires, floods or other disasters. The emergency grant application process is streamlined to provide assistance as quickly as possible.

The Texas and Louisiana Broadcasters Associations have already been contacted and are working with BFA to inform broadcasters about the process.