BFA Offers Help to Louisiana Broadcasters

NEW YORK—With many broadcasters affected by the recent floods in Louisiana, the Broadcasters Foundation of America has taken action to support those affected with emergency grants. With the Emergency and Disaster Grant Program, BFA offers an abbreviated vetting process to deliver emergency funds to victims within a week. BFA says it is also providing this help to those dealing with damages from the California wildfires.

Applications for emergency grants were handed out last week, with grants already having been awarded to Cumulus Media, Guaranty Broadcasting, Nextstar Broadcasting, Raycom Media, Townsquare Media and more in Louisiana.

BFA’s requirements for applicants looking for emergency grant relief must have worked in radio or television broadcasting and be facing extreme financial hardship due to a natural or environmental disaster, according to the organization’s press release.

For more information, please visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org.