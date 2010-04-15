Belo chooses server solutions for master control, news production

Belo Television Group has selected Video Technics to meet its master control server needs at three stations: WCNC-TV in Charlotte, NC; WVEC-TV in Norfolk, VA.; and KREM-TV in Spokane, WA; and news production needs at KMSB-TV in Tucson, AZ.

After an analysis of the station group’s needs, Belo sought out a cost-effective, feature-rich, video server solution that allows its small- and middle-market stations to migrate toward a complete file-based workflow.

Belo evaluated several broadcast solutions. The technical staff of WFAA-TV in Dallas-Fort Worth conducted a vigorous set of functionality and VDCP automation tests to determine candidates for consideration.

Video Technics developed a scope of work tailored to each station’s specific workflow requirements, and shipped Apella equipment to WCNC and WVEC and Avid broadcast automation to replicate the same configurations required at each facility. The company also discussed testing and workflow enhancements with Belo and other vendors associated with the project until all issues were resolved.

The scalable Video Technics solution is built around the Apella HDS video server, which provides 608/708 and legacy Line 21 closed-captioning conversions, SD/HD up/down conversion, mixed codec and file container database, and full MOS and VDCP interface support.

The latest v5.1 software also features automatic media and metadata mirroring between multiple servers for full redundancy for master control playout protection. Four of the Belo stations are in the process of final beta testing the customized solution and plan to launch operations with the new technology between April and June.