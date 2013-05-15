Belkin Rolls Out Dyle Mobile TV Receiver
PLAYA VISTA, CALIF. –Belkin announced the availability of its receiver accessory for Dyle mobile TV. The peripheral—the F5L110— enables reception of live over-the-air TV content on an Apple iPhones and iPads when synced with the Dyle TV app—without an Internet connection.
“While mobile broadcast technology has been around for a while, the Belkin receiver accessory with Dyle mobile TV enables consumers to receive local broadcast television on a device they already own,” said Nate Kraft, director of product management at Belkin. “It’s plug-and-play simplicity, with no wireless data limits or the need for Wi-Fi.”
Belkin announced its intention to make Dyle receivers and demonstrated a prototype at the January Consumer Electronics Show. The resulting F5L110 weighs less than six ounces and is less half the size of a deck of cards. It plugs into the iPhone or iPad 30-pin connector and has an extendible, flexible titanium antenna. The Dyle TV app, currently is available for free in the App Store. The Dyle TV app features a channel guide that shows the user which local stations are available in each market.
Belkin said the F5L110 retails for $129.99 and will be available today at Belkin.com and Amazon.com, and comes with a neoprene carrying case. It notes that “Dyle mobile TV services are available immediately without a subscription fee, which is subject to change at any time (coverage varies in participating markets, not all stations are available in all markets).”
