Bela TV, Enforcement Bureau settle broadcast indecency action

Bela TV, former licensee of KBEH-TV in Oxnard, CA, and the FCC Enforcement Bureau have entered into a consent decree halting the bureau’s investigation of alleged violations of rules prohibiting broadcast of indecent, profane or obscene material, the bureau said Jan. 21.

The commission received several complaints alleging a program called “Atrévete” aired by the station on Feb. 24, 2006, violated the prohibition on broadcast indecency. The complaints triggered an inquiry by the Enforcement Bureau.

Under the terms of the consent decree, Bela will make a voluntary payment of $25,000 to the U.S. Treasury, and the Enforcement Bureau will cease its investigation and dismiss the complaints.