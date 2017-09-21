Avid Deploys Hybrid Cloud for Al Jazeera

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Avid is helping Al Jazeera Media Network head to the cloud, with the deployment of its hybrid cloud workflows. The new workflow will collaborate with Al Jazeera’s MediaCentral platform to assist with story creation and time to market for its programs.

The hybrid cloud workflow is providing Al Jazeera news teams immediate access to a common repository of assets—content, metadata and news run-downs—to assemble, enhance and distribute productions across the network’s TV and online properties.

The international news provider showcased how it is utilizing the Avid hybrid cloud at IBC 2017.