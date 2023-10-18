Avanci Launches Licensing Platform for Internet Streaming Services

Avanci has launched Avanci Video, a new licensing platform for internet streaming services that is designed to reduce the complexities in the patent licensing process by providing users with a single, comprehensive license for video streaming services.

Avanci specializes in solutions for sharing technologies and Avanci Video builds on the success of other Avanci platforms. Those include automotive, where almost 100 auto brands are covered by the Avanci 4G Vehicle license, which in a single agreement licenses the vast majority of essential cellular patents, and Avanci Broadcast, which has licensed the vast majority of essential ATSC 3.0 patents to the makers of most NextGen TVs sold to date.

“Avanci was created with a vision of transforming how technology is shared, and the similarities in the licensing conditions between internet video streaming today and the early days of connected vehicles are striking,” Kasim Alfalahi, founder and CEO of Avanci, said. “With our expertise in creating global, one-stop solutions, we are well positioned to find solutions for many industries – such as video streaming – where the benefits of an efficient and transparent licensing platform can drive innovation and adoption. Through Avanci, we can deliver value for licensees, while ensuring that the work of innovators around the world is recognized and rewarded.”

The launch comes at a time when viewing is shifting to streaming and media companies are looking for simplified ways to expand their streaming operations and to adopt new technologies to improve the streaming experience.

In announcing the new platform Avandi noted that there have been rapid advances in video streaming and that patent licensing practices in the space must support the adoption of these new technologies. Negotiating separate patent license agreements for each new video standard increases complexity, reduces predictability, and increases the chances of a business disruption if negotiations fail.

Avanci Video encompasses the latest video technologies — AV1, H.265 (HEVC), H.266 (VVC), MPEG-DASH, and VP9. It launches with over 25 licensors, including many leaders in the research and development of these technologies, with more expected to join in future as Avanci offers a simple and efficient option for them to license their intellectual property.

Luke McLeroy, Senior Vice President at Avanci Video, added that “Avanci Video will enable internet streaming companies to predictably adopt and utilize the latest technologies to provide high resolution content, deliver reliable and seamless experiences for their subscribers, and reduce the financial, energy, and material costs of running their operations. We invite companies that provide internet streaming services or that own patents essential to video standards to contact us to discuss our licensing platform.”