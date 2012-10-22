Autoscript Prompters Selected for New Qatari Studio

TWICKENHAM, ENGLAND -- Autoscript announced that Al Dawri & Al Kass (known as Al-Kass), a sports channel based in Doha, Qatar, has purchased multiple Autoscript prompting units and newsroom software for its new studio complex. The sale was completed by German distributor, Gruppe 3, and installed by systems integrator BFE.



Al-Kass, one of the key sports broadcasters in the Middle East region, broadcasts 24 hours a day, presenting mainly Gulf-based sports events including regional football and the Asian Games. It recently moved its production operations to a new complex at the Aspire Zone in Doha, also known as Doha Sport City. Al-Kass has three 600-square-meter studios; one is used as a news studio, while the other two are used for live event coverage, recorded events, and sports-based magazine programs and talk shows. Each studio is equipped with three Autoscript LED 17-inch On Camera Units with WinPlus newsroom software and various accessories including Magno Foot Controls.