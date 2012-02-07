Author: HDTV architects unleashed technological 'super horse'

In the view of Philip J. Cianci, author of the newly released "High Definition Television: The Creation, Development and Implementation of HDTV Technology," the most amazing thing about the U.S. effort to make HDTV a reality is just how great the end product is in spite of a contentious process that gave birth to it.

In this the second of a two-part interview with the author, Cianci notes that somehow, rather than ending up with a camel designed by committee, HDTV turned out to be a "super horse" in the context of the technology of the day.

Cianci, who penned the 360-page book, also comments on the impact of HD on broadcast station adoption of modern workflows, some of the most remarkable things he learned in writing his book and the newly announced efforts of ATSC to develop a new digital television standard for the future.