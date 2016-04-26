Australia’s SBS Takes Off With Dalet Galaxy

SINGAPORE—Software-based technology provider Dalet Digital Media Systems has announced that it will send its Dalet Galaxy Media Asset Management platform down under to the Special Broadcasting Service Corporation. The Australian broadcaster will use the MAM system to facilitate collaboration across all SBS departments and orchestrate acquisition, preparation and distribution workflows under a single system, according to the press release.

SBS says that it will implement dozens of different workflows and integrate 10 different systems with Dalet. With the new architecture SBS expects to bring its archives into the production workflow and provide embedded tools for program prep and new media workflows from a single system. Features of the integration will include the Dalet Workflow Engine and Dalet Work Orders.

As part of its managed services agreement with SBS, the Dalet Galaxy MAM will take over program management and multi-platform publishing with Ingest QC and Playout provided by Deluxe Australia. Other integrations include IBMS sales and traffic software from SintecMedia, Adobe Premiere, NLEs for craft editing, Front Porch Diva for archive, as well as other in-house systems to provide a single user interface.