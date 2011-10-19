Australia’s SBS selects Ross OverDrive

Australia’s Special Broadcasting Service (SBS) has selected Ross OverDrive to automate production of SBS’s national newscasts. The production system includes Ross OverDrive, Vision Production Switcher and other third-party equipment.

OverDrive will include new enhancements specially developed for SBS that provides a high level of dynamic system redundancy with mirrored systems, parallel signal paths and virtually instantaneous changeover to ensure uninterrupted operation.