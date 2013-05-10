Australian News Channel Expands, Connects Workflows With Quantel

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—Australian News Channel has purchased an upgrade for its Quantel Enterprise sQ production system, adding the latest V5 software and Quantel’s connected workflow technology, QTube.



The upgrade expands ANC’s current Quantel system, adding new editing, workflow and management facilities to enable ANC to enhance and expand its services, which include Sky News National, Sky News Business, Sky News Weather, Sky News New Zealand and A-PAC Australia’s Public Affairs Channel.



ANC has purchased a Quantel QTube system to allow remote video journalists across Australia and New Zealand to access and edit content stored in a central Sydney-based Enterprise sQ system using standard internet connectivity.



“Our Quantel Enterprise sQ system has served us well for many years at the Australian News Channel, coping with everything we have thrown at it as our operation has grown in scale and success,” ANC Chief Executive Angelos Frangopoulos said. “It was therefore a natural choice to again look to the future with Quantel to continue giving us the shortest time to air, fantastic usability and great performance. We’re also very excited as to the possibilities that QTube brings to the ANC network; with QTube our production facility will extend across all the countries we operate in.”



