AT&T Launches DirecTV Now Nov. 30

NEW YORK—Poker has taught us three of a kind beats a pair, and that’s what AT&T will have as of Wednesday, Nov. 30, as the company has set that date for the launch of its third streaming service DirecTV Now. The new service joins the previously launched FreeVIEW and Fullscreen video streaming services.

DirecTV Now will offer live sports, on demand, premium channels, shows and movies to a subscriber’s tablet, smartphone or TV. AT&T is offering four separate packages for subscribers to choose from. “Live a Little” offers 60+ channels for $35/month; “Just Right” offers 80+ channels for $50/month; “Go Big” offers 100+ channels for $60/month; and “Gotta Have It” offers 120+ channels for $70/month. HBO and Cinemax can be added to any of these offerings for an extra $5/month.

AT&T is currently offering some special deals to celebrate the launch of DirecTV Now. For a limited time, the “Go Big” package will be offered for $35/month; customers who sign up during the allotted time will keep the discounted price tag for as long as they keep the service, per AT&T. Seven-day free trials of any of the packages are also available through www.directvnow.com. In addition, Cricket Wireless customers will have access to a code for a one month free trial.

At launch, DirecTV Now will be available through Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick; Android mobile devices and tablets; iPhone, iPad and Apple TV; Chromecast; Google Cast-enabled LeEco ecotvs and Vizio SmartCast displays; and Internet Explorer, Chrome and Safari web browsers. AT&T intends to add additional devices in 2017, including Roku and smart TVs.

Subscribers can download the DirecTV Now app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.