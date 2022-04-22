ATSC Previews NextGen TV News for 2022 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—The Advanced Television Systems Committee has announced an array of events focusing on ATSC 3.0 (NextGen TV)—including a chance to win a NextGenTV—at the 2022 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 24-27.

ATSC President Madeleine Noland and the organization’s major sponsors who will showcase new developments in NextGen broadcasting will be featured in a YouTube Premiere of “NAB Show 2022: Full Steam Ahead,” Monday, April 25, streamed for free on www.ATSC.org at 9:30AM Eastern time. A live question-and-answer element in the online presentation will give viewers the opportunity to interact with Noland, who will participate from Las Vegas.

Separately, dozens of ATSC members have provided their latest ATSC 3.0 updates for an online Spring 2022 Progress Report (available at www.atsc.org/progressreport ) that details specific developments in advanced emergency messaging, advocacy and outreach, station deployment, consumer receivers and equipment, datacasting, mobility, and professional solutions and services. Previous editions of the online Progress Report have proven to be among the most popular resources for visitors to ATSC.org

A “ Guide to ATSC 3.0 at the Show ” is now available for those coming to Las Vegas, and conventioneers attending a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at the ATSC booth on Sunday morning, April 24, at 10:30AM Pacific time will be eligible to win a NextGenTV courtesy of ATSC Platinum Sponsor LG Electronics. In all, some 40 exhibitors at the NAB Show will feature some ingredient of ATSC 3.0, with nearly 30 educational sessions staged by the show itself and by ATSC in its West Hall booth.

“Next-generation television broadcasts now reach more than half the viewing public in the U.S. with almost 60 markets now on-air with NEXTGEN TV. We’re very pleased with the status of deployments across the U.S. and equally excited that countries like Jamaica and Brazil are either rolling out ATSC 3.0 broadcasts now or well along in their planning for IP-based broadcast upgrades,” said Noland.

Since NextGen TVs hit the market in late 2020, television manufacturers have designed over 120 models of receivers and U.S. consumers, alone, are expected to snap up some 4.5 million NextGen TV sets this year – more than 10% of annual TV sales, the ATSC said.

New options in set-top and USB-style receivers, reference platforms, and receiving antennae will be featured at the ATSC Pavilion in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (W9022) throughout the show that opens Sunday. ATSC Platinum Sponsors Gaian Solutions, Pearl TV, and Sinclair Broadcast Group will each feature extensive demonstrations in the ATSC booth and additional displays are planned by ATSC member organizations AWARN, CeWi Networks, Fincons, and Mediathand.

In addition to the seven demonstrations and 11 educational presentations scheduled in the ATSC booth, industry receptions sponsored by Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, American Tower, MadHive, and ATSC’s Brazil Implementation Team will welcome visitors during the first three days of the show.

The schedule for ATSC in-booth presentations and events includes:

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

10:30AM: Ribbon-Cutting Event and NEXTGENTV Door Prize Drawing – Your chance to win an LG NEXTGEN television!

12 Noon: Monetizing Audiences with the RUN3TV Application Platform, presented by Pearl TV

3 PM: Consumer Insights on NEXTGEN TV Marketing Campaign, presented by Pearl TV

5 PM: Welcome Reception sponsored by Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

MONDAY, APRIL 25

10:00 AM: ATSC 3.0 in Your WiFi? - Here’s Why, presented by Mediathand

11:00 AM: NextGenTV Experiences in the Industry 4.0 Era - A TAIC-SIMO Model Perspective, presented by Gaian Solutions

12 Noon: Advanced Emergency Information Services Consumer Facing Research, presented by Sinclair Broadcast Group

1:00 PM: Linear Digital Streaming Using Datacasting, presented by CeWi

2:00 PM: Advanced Advertising Technology for NextGen TV, afternoon coffee and presentation by MadHive

5 PM: Reception sponsored by American Tower

TUESDAY, APRIL 26

10:00 AM: HDR in Today’s Market, presented by Sinclair Broadcast Group

11:00 AM: What is Your ATSC Spectrum Value Today? Tools and Protocols to Unlock Its Potential, presented by Gaian Solutions

12 Noon: Rebuilding Emergency Manager-Local Station Relationships with Advanced Emergency Information, presented by AWARN

2:00 PM: NextGenTV: Success Stories, Future Trends and Priorities, presented by Fincons

5:00 PM: Reception to Celebrate the SBTVD Forum’s Progress on Its TV3.0 Project, presented by ATSC 3.0 Brazil Implementation Team