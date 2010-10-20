ATSC Looks at Next-Gen TV Technology

Advances in compression technologies that could yield up to 10 HD streams in a 6 MHz channel were among the new directions in television technology discussed at a day-long event hosted by the Advanced Television Systems Committee this week.



The “ATSC Next Generation Broadcast Television Symposium,” held at the Westin Alexandria Hotel in Alexandria, Va., was timed to coincide with the IEEE’s annual Broadcast Technology Society Symposium which takes place at the same venue Oct. 20-22. Presenters from Sony, Dolby Labs, NHK, Mitsubishi Labs, DTS, and the Fraunhofer Institute all offered their versions of what the next advances in the field of the television viewing experience and delivery modalities might be.



Sony’s Mark Eyer investigated “the next generation broadcasting system,” describing advances in coding technology that will permit more efficient use of the broadcast channels available.



“We have currently 6 MHz; and with evolution of new technologies in coding, we can at least consider going from one HD channel to 10 HD channels,” said Eyer. “We’re also looking at ‘super HD TV’ [2K x 4K] and eyewear-free 3DTV with no shutter glasses, and multi-viewpoint channels.”



Eyer also spoke about hybridization of television delivery with the Internet in delivering a broader consumer viewing experience, as well as the role of Mobile DTV.



The event was moderated by PBS’s Jim Kutzner, and also featured a special presentation on “Television Broadcasting’s First 125 Years” by historian and consultant Mark Schubin.



The symposium attracted more than 80 broadcast industry personnel from around the United States and abroad.



Event sponsors included Dolby Laboratories, Ericsson, LG, Sony and the IEEE’s Broadcast Technology Society.