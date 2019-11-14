ATEME: Broadcasters Not Utilizing Content Libraries to Full Potential

PARIS, DENVER, SINGAPORE & SAO PAULO—Streamers like Disney+ and the upcoming HBO Max and Peacock rely heavily on their own or licensed content libraries to draw in subscribers. Nearly all broadcasters have access and use their content libraries to some extent, but according to new research by ATEME, many are failing to do so effectively.

Among those broadcasters surveyed in ATEME’s study, 98% said that they use their content library to create new channels for specific events. However, 82% of those are impeded in creating these channels quickly, unlike their streaming competitors. For 44% of the broadcasters, it can take them up to three days to create a new channel; for 38% it can take up to a week.

Overall, according to ATEME, 36% of broadcasters are failing to properly utilize their content libraries.

“With a continuous influx of competition from all angles, broadcasters must begin to do more with their content libraries,” said Remi Beaudouin, chief strategy officer with ATEM. “Creating new, virtual channels would allow broadcasters to take advantage of topical and cultural events, such as awards season, during which they could use their back catalog to quickly develop one-off channels to celebrate winners as they are announced.”

That virtual broadcasting solution is becoming a popular one among broadcasters, ATEME found. About 60% are currently utilizing virtual broadcasting to create one-off channels, while of those currently not doing so, 70% say they will within the next year. Many broadcasters, 66%, are also considering moving to the cloud to make the creation of virtual programming easier.

“Virtual broadcasting can be highly beneficial for broadcasters as it allows them to create tailored channels in just a few hours and use their catalog to better effect,” said Beaudouin. “As traditional broadcasters continue to face opposition from streaming platforms, adopting virtual broadcasting is an ideal way to compete with their services as 50% of broadcasters see one of the biggest advantages of its use as the ability to offer a package other broadcasters currently aren’t. It will also enable them to cater to the increased variety the modern TV viewer has come to expect.”