AT&T Estimates Loss of Additional 300,000 Subs in Q3 Due to Blackouts

DALLAS—At a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference, AT&T CFO John Stephens said that recent blackouts with Nexstar and CBS are likely to lead to an additional 300,000 to 350,000 subscribers dropping AT&T in the third quarter of 2019. Price increases were also noted as reasons for the loss of subscribers.

AT&T could be faced with another blackout situation, as Disney announced earlier this week that its deal with the provider is close to coming to an end with no new deal in place.

In addition, Stephens also spoke on AT&T's outlook, the possibility of selling DirecTV or regional sport networks and updates on its HBO Max streaming service.

TV Technology sister publication B&C has the full story.