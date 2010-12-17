Arqiva SNG fleet completes delivery of bike championships

Arqiva has distributed another season of the MCE Insurance British Superbike Championships for British Eurosport.

Arqiva SNG vehicles delivered live coverage from all 12 rounds of the 2010 season from some of the UK’s most famous racing circuits, including Silverstone and Brands Hatch. The feeds were delivered via Arqiva’s satellite capacity to British Eurosport’s collocated studios at Arqiva’s London facilities.

Arqiva has a fleet of OB and SNG trucks as well as more than 100 earth stations. The company regularly enables the managed global delivery of live and special events.