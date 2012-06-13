Arbitron PPM sample reveals over 90 percent use second, third screens to access video

The use of second and third screens by viewers to access video content exceeds 90 percent of those measured in a recent crossplatform pilot test conducted by Arbitron and a group of television content providers, media agencies and advertisers.

Test results presented June 11 at the Advertising Research Foundation Audience Measurement 7.0 conference in New York City also revealed that 35 percent of those participating in the survey accessed online video sites at work.

The results were based on a panel of Arbitron Portable People Meter participants who watched broadcast and cable TV programming from members of the Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement as well as accessed their online content and that of Hulu, Netflix and YouTube. CIMM broadcast and cable TV members include A+E Networks, Belo, CBS Corporation, Discovery Communications, Gannett, Hearst, NBC Universal, News Corporation, Scripps Networks, Time Warner, Univision Communications, Viacom and The Walt Disney Company.

The research found among the PPM panelist that:

91.7 percent who viewed CIMM TV/cable outlets used a second or third screen to access video sites or CIMM member sites;

35.5 percent used all three screens — TVs, PCs and Android/BlackBerry devices;

Out-of-home consumption accounted for 13 percent of the total time spent with CIMM TV and online video sites;

35 percent of CIMM TV/cable outlet viewers accessed online video sites "at work;"

Nearly three out of four of "at work" video consumers watched on a desktop PC;

Simultaneous usage of TV along with video sites was more limited than simultaneous usage of broadcast and cable TV along with social, search and e-mail sites.

Jane Clarke, managing director, CIMM, which was founded to promote innovation in audience measurement for television and crossplatform video, noted that existing methodologies to track and measure audiences across multiple screens are "incomplete and haven't nearly kept pace with the rapid proliferation of crossplatform content consumption." As a result, the media industry doesn't have a good idea of the reach and exposure of its assets, she said.

"Through its pilot test, Arbitron has laid the essential groundwork necessary to build a scalable solution to multiscreen measurement," Clarke added.