APTS, CPB Commend Senate Funding Recommendations for Public Broadcasting

WASHINGTON, D.C.—America’s Public Television Stations (APTS) and Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) both issued statements applauding the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee for proposing $535 million for the CPB for fiscal year 2026 and $60 million for public media stations’ interconnection system.

The APTS also commended the Committee for recommending that $53 million be spent for the Next Generation Warning System at FEMA to upgrade public broadcasting stations’ public safety infrastructure in fiscal year 2024.

“America’s Public Television Stations are deeply grateful for the bipartisan support of the Senate Appropriations Committee for this continued investment in the work of public television,” said Patrick Butler, president and CEO of America’s Public Television Stations.

Separately, Patricia Harrison, president and CEO of the CPB commented on the Senate Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies (Labor-H) funding bill by saying “we are grateful for the strong bipartisan support in the Senate that provides level funding for CPB. This essential funding ensures that public media’s educational and informational content and services are available for free to all Americans.”

“Working under the challenging constraints of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, the committee nevertheless made clear its enduring endorsement of our public service missions of education, public safety and civic leadership,” Butler added. “The committee also made clear that fiscal responsibility need not mean a federal retreat from institutions which serve the American people in essential ways, as we do.”